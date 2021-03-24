Government Workloads Find a Landing Spot in the Cloud

From bolstering national defense and homeland security to automating operational processes and citizen interactions, government agencies are big users of high performance computing and artificial intelligence systems. Historically, agencies ran these data- and compute-intensive workloads on their own HPC infrastructure. Today, this is changing, as governments — like their counterparts in industry and academia — are increasingly looking to the cloud for a landing spot for their HPC and AI workloads.

This was among the findings unveiled in a new Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper, “Cloud-Enabled HPC And AI: A Spotlight On Government.” In this report, commissioned by Dell Technologies and Intel, Forrester noted that government organizations are working to harness the power of hybrid clouds for HPC and AI workloads — for lots of good reasons, including significant cost, security and performance benefits.

Let’s look at some of the key findings from this report on Forrester’s research. The firm’s government spotlight notes:

Government has started to leverage the transformational power of cloud. “Cloud computing is a powerful force with the capacity to truly transform operations. However, most government organizations today either use cloud to make tactical changes to existing infrastructure, processes, and applications or to add capabilities to on-premises environments, without fundamentally altering operational models. Though there is certainly room for more mature cloud use here, this modernization is a critical step for organizations that want to advance their AI capabilities.”

HPC and AI workloads are moving to the cloud to improve speed and scalability. “Though HPC and AI services are mostly run on-premises today, within the year there will be a shift towards both public and private cloud use. Driven by a desire to scale quickly and easily, most organizations will work with an environment that encompasses both cloud and noncloud infrastructure options moving forward.”

High costs and other challenges plague teams. “Cloud migration will always be difficult. Respondents report issues with security, data latency, performance and application architecture, all while trying to balance the costs and benefits of moving workloads to the cloud.”

Hybrid is not the default, it’s the preference. “It’s not simply that teams are choosing to keep some applications on-premises for convenience. IT teams are making infrastructure decisions based on various business and application requirements in order to optimize performance. Furthermore, HPC and AI workloads run in hybrid environments leads to a slew of benefits that help teams overcome the challenges they face.”

Taken together, the findings in the Forrester survey suggest that while there are still barriers to cloud adoption, government agencies are seeing the benefits of running their workloads in hybrid clouds, and they will see those benefits all the more clearly in the years to come.

“Overall, if organizations want to make the most efficient use of the infrastructure options at their disposal,” Forrester says, “running AI and HPC workloads in a hybrid environment is a wise choice.”

