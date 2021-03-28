How Southeast Asian CIOs can help combat climate change

Climate change has emerged as one of the biggest problems that humanity faces today. Taking into account the severity of the challenge, Singapore recently declared climate change a global emergency and called upon the private sector and civil society to take stronger action. It’s also a local emergency for Singapore: According to Singapore’s National Climate Change Secretariat, “as a low-lying island, the rise in sea level poses the most immediate threat to Singapore”.

Singapore is not alone. Awareness is on the rise throughout Southeast Asia on addressing climate change, including in the manufacturing industry that can have a great impact.

How Singapore is reshaping the data centre for climate change

Singapore’s industries and academia are already active in responding to this threat. For example, ST Engineering Geo-Insights and the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Remote Imaging, Sensing, and Processing (NUS Crisp) are joining forces to research, develop, and commercialise advanced remote-sensing technologies and geospatial imagery analytics. These solutions can help in the monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions and the quality of coastal waters.

However, the overall discourse in the industry has been “on the impact of the energy reset/carbon tax for manufacturers and supply chain partners,” said Stephanie Krishnan, a research director for IDC Manufacturing Insights.