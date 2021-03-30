Lessons in leadership from 8 inspiring women CIOs in Southeast Asia

Building self-belief, displaying resilience, embracing authenticity, and keeping perspective rank as standout attributes of successful women CIOs across Southeast Asia, say an executive line-up of inspiring women of influence.

Whether shaping the technology strategy of multinational corporations across banking, healthcare, supply chain, and maritime—or driving national transformation agendas at government agencies—these eight high-flying CIO50 ASEAN Awards honourees epitomise inspiration, determination, and acumen.

Voranuch Dejakaisaya, CIO, Siam Commercial Bank

As CIO of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bangkok-based Voranuch Dejakaisaya has been fortunate to receive strong guidance from managers and peers during a career spanning more than 30 years, with five nuggets of knowledge staying close: