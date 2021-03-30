Feature

Lessons in leadership from 8 inspiring women CIOs in Southeast Asia

Career guidance for aspiring female CIOs from technology executives of Siam Commercial Bank, GovTech Singapore, DHL, NTUC Club, Ingram Micro, Essilor, and FlexTrade.

Asia Editorial Director, CIO

GovTech Singapore, Siam Commercial Bank, DHL, FlexTrade, Essilor, NTUC Club, Ingram Micro, AMOS Group

Building self-belief, displaying resilience, embracing authenticity, and keeping perspective rank as standout attributes of successful women CIOs across Southeast Asia, say an executive line-up of inspiring women of influence.

Whether shaping the technology strategy of multinational corporations across banking, healthcare, supply chain, and maritime—or driving national transformation agendas at government agencies—these eight high-flying CIO50 ASEAN Awards honourees epitomise inspiration, determination, and acumen.

Voranuch Dejakaisaya, CIO, Siam Commercial Bank

voranuch dejakaisaya siam commercial bank square Siam Commercial Bank

Voranuch Dejakaisaya, CIO, Siam Commercial Bank

As CIO of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bangkok-based Voranuch Dejakaisaya has been fortunate to receive strong guidance from managers and peers during a career spanning more than 30 years, with five nuggets of knowledge staying close:

