7 management books every CIO must read

Like IT tools and resources, management skills and practices are continually evolving. Unfortunately, as time-squeezed IT leaders struggle to keep pace with a seemingly-endless flood of disruptive technologies, many continue to rely on management philosophies and practices that were discarded and replaced many years ago.

Shedding outdated management approaches and acquiring fresh skills requires an open mind and a willingness to consider both new viewpoints and practices that have withstood the test of time. Here’s a look at seven management books that CIOs should read to remain productive and relevant in an ever more competitive IT and business arena.

1. Drive, by Daniel Pink

John Heveran, CIO of global risk solutions at Liberty Mutual Insurance, says he agrees with Daniel Pink’s assertion in Drive that many long-standing motivation lessons are actually misguided and often miss the mark. “He provides a series of interesting stories and, more importantly, true experiments to help back up his overall premise that how we have been thinking about incentives and disincentives are wrong,” Heveran explains.

The book proposes thinking about motivation in terms of autonomy, mastery, and purpose. “Applying these [lessons] to how tech teams organize and are encouraged is valuable,” Heveran says. “This is true of a tech team or an agile squad.”