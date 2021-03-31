The CIO Show: The Australian media's digitisation drama

The media industry today is barely recognisable from even 10 years ago, let alone at the start of the 21st century. The effects of digital disruption have been widespread, and they have been brutal.

Print publishing is a shadow of its former self, while the transition to online news has been fraught by challenges developing a workable payment model, and more recently in bringing big tech to the bargaining table. Broadcast has been through a tough time too, but in fairly short time has made real progress in moving away from the old linear models of content delivery.

The upshot is that media companies still operating do so largely because of their ability to harness new digital technologies to develop a deeper understanding of their readers and create better, more targeted products that are more appealing to advertisers.

Southern Cross Austereo's chief technology officer and CIO50 2020 alumnus, Stephen Haddad, shares part of his compelling journey as a tech leader during the most disruptive period ever experienced by the Australian media, and outlines how he and his team are using technologies like AI to create content better aligned with what people want and how that’s translating into a smarter, more measurable revenue model.

Industry veteran and legend, Alan Sweeney discusses the extraordinary ride media has been on since the progressive migration for analogue to digital almost 10 years ago, and how CIOs and tech leaders are now front and centre in shaping its future.

Accenture’s A/NZ managing director communications media and technology, Jonathan Restarick agrees, noting also that the lower barriers to entry for leading-edge digital solutions will likely be a boon for smaller media companies, empowering them to create – and monetise - more local content for their audiences and communities.

And John Lock, enterprise architect with more than 25 years’ experience at the ABC, SBS and Seven alone presents his vision for where the media sector is heading, from AI-driven camera systems taught how to follow and cover specific sports, audience interaction with digital objects inserted into TV programs for advertising, new systems for voting people ‘off-the-island’ and the role of technologies like AR and VR in broadcasting.