How Accor is transitioning its Southeast Asia hotels to the cloud

With an expanding portfolio of hotels and brands in Southeast Asia, Accor wanted to reduce hardware footprint and to be ready to scale their services across hotels in the future.

So the French hospitality group began its cloud migration initiative for hotels in Southeast Asia at the end of 2019. Although “the majority of hotels in ASEAN are still with on-premises servers today, the focus is to open new hotels mostly with cloud technologies and progressively migrate existing hotels to the cloud,” says Khang Nguyen Trieu, group chief technology architect at Accor.

Accor manages more than 5,100 hotels in 110 countries around the world. In the Asia-Pacific region, Accor has 1,200 hotels in 22 countries. It operates multiple brands, including Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Novotel, Mercure, and Ibis, with a mix of company-owned properties and properties owned by others.

The company started their initiative with new hotels, deploying property management systems in the cloud in 2020 in Thailand and South Korea.

The challenges of legacy systems and a diverse business footprint