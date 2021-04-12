Johnson Controls and Microsoft birth ‘digital twin’ for building management

Industrial companies have long struggled to put together the computational horsepower and modeling techniques required to derive meaningful insights from sensor data, giving rise to the so-called digital twin. Johnson Controls is building one such virtual version of physical assets, using Microsoft Azure cloud software to improve how buildings are designed, constructed, and managed.

The platform, called OpenBlue Digital Twin, reimagines machines and other physical objects as software that enables companies to create digital versions — called twins — of physical buildings and systems and visualize them.

OpenBlue leverages machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as edge computing technologies, to analyze large datasets and predict patterns and trends, says Mike Ellis, chief digital and customer officer of the $22 billion provider of building management systems.

“The common thread across all of those is digital and connectivity technology,” Ellis says.

Digital twins: An elusive solution