How Sutherland virtualized its clean-desk policy

Security concerns have become an even higher priority for CIOs since the business world started its shift to working from home. With India now entering the second wave of the pandemic and a return to the office seeming ever further away, IT leaders are now envisaging permanent solutions to secure remote working.

Sutherland, a provider of business process outsourcing and digital transformation services, works with banking, finance, and healthcare organizations handling confidential information. To ensure it could protect the data privacy of its clients’ customers, it had to quickly roll out solutions for real-time app monitoring and masking personally identifiable information (PII).

When Sutherland’s customer service consultants began working from home last March, its clients raised concerns about data security, says Harita Gupta, the company’s global head of enterprise business and country head for India.

“We have a clean-desk policy at the office, where our consultants who work on critical projects are not allowed mobile phones, paper, or even pens at their office desks. They handle sensitive information like credit card details and personally identifiable information. If someone takes a photograph of it, it becomes a high security risk for us,” says Gupta.

Replicating a similar security protocol in the virtual environment was imperative for Sutherland to give its customers a sense of security. To solve this business problem and to give their customers the confidence that they had all the security measures in place even while working remotely, the team at Sutherland developed a cloud-based SaaS solution it calls Sentinel.