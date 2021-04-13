App switching is killing your team’s productivity: Here’s what leaders can do about it

According to Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index 2021, knowledge workers switch between 10 apps 25 times per day and miss more than one-quarter of deadlines. All of that interrupted work and jumbled communication is a huge challenge for your organization. As a result of so much daily app switching, employees around the world struggle to prioritize their work, logging longer hours and burning out at higher rates.

In our distributed world—which, for many organizations, is here to stay in some form—we need to think about setting up teams for successful collaboration. What’s the key? As leaders, we need to take a hard look at our collaboration tech stack and find ways to eliminate tools we don’t need, and integrate the ones that we do.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the world started working from home almost overnight and with very little preparation. Now that distributed working is the new normal for many people, it is critical we take the time we didn’t have then to think through the technology we want our teams to be using—and how we want them to be using it.

And, when thinking about that technology, work management platforms will be the cornerstone of any successful organization’s collaboration tech stack. Unlike other tools, a work management platform can connect distributed teams across departments, time zones, locations, and apps. It becomes the central hub for all work, from ideation to the final product.

Embracing a purpose-built work management platform as part of an organization’s collaboration tech stack is essential for saving considerable time, effort, and money. But having a work management platform isn’t enough. It needs to have a robust integrations ecosystem to really reduce the amount of app switching your teams do.

According to IDC, teams that use three or more integrations experience significantly more time savings—over 30 hours per week. That’s huge!

Why is app switching so costly for organizations? Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index 2021 found that, with excessive app switching:

27% of messages and actions are missed

26% of individuals are less efficient

24% of work is duplicated

With missed deadlines, inefficiencies, and duplicated efforts, workloads begin growing exponentially, creating a vicious cycle of overwork and burnout. However, by establishing a single source of truth (your work management platform), and integrating the essential apps your teams rely on, you can help your organization maintain clarity, cross-team alignment, and accelerate work.

By creating clarity on who is doing what by when—and reducing context switching between apps—leaders can proactively adjust and adapt, making their teams more efficient and less likely to burn out. Looking ahead to the rest of this year and beyond, it is clear that work management platforms that integrate with your team’s most important apps will be a crucial part of making that vision a reality.