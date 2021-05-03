How to Turn Experience Analytics into Actions

How many employees have ever asked IT to collect more analytics? The answer, as you might have guessed, is somewhere around zero. Yet, IT is constantly collecting data with evermore zeal, believing it is the best way to measure their value and offset threats to budgets.

It’s time to see analytics for what they are: A means to an end

Of course, analytics are important, but they are only practically useful when they get IT to do something about a less than satisfactory digital experience.

Take, for example, how a typical service desk measures effectiveness. Their mean time to remediation (MTTR) looks good, so they report that end users are happy with IT support. However, an employee sentiment survey paints a different picture: Employees believe issue resolution should be much faster.

Suddenly, the MTTR data point doesn’t look so rosy. But what if that insight leads to the implementation of an automated self-service resolution to improve MTTR and employee sentiment?

A new approach to improve digital experiences: Unified eXperience Management (UXM)

We know this sort of levelling up is required, particularly to support remote working. Based on surveys conducted during the height of the pandemic, we found that 60% of employees experience device performance issues and three-quarters wait more than one hour to get IT issues fixed, and 60% of IT don’t regularly check employee feedback.

As more organizations look to move to long-term hybrid working, improving digital experience requires many IT Ops functions to be unified under the umbrella of experience management. This way, they can share analytics and collectively take responsibility for improving digital experiences.

There are four core pillars that comprise UXM:

Digital experience monitoring (DEM)

The starting point is always to monitor what the challenges are that employees are facing. That’s basically your analytics piece, which monitors both the performance of your IT environment and employee sentiment. Combined, they open up channels of communication with end users about what could be done to improve their digital experience.

Real-time endpoint management

The most important tenet of endpoint management is real-time action. This translates to not having to fix device issues using screen share apps; being able to diagnose and fix issues across one or many devices quickly; and automating the fixes for the most common device issues so, in most instances, employees don’t even realize they have an issue.

Service desk automation

All this automation also needs to be available in the service desk to empower IT to fix more issues on first call and reduce reliance on the service desk overall by implementing self-service channels that provide automated issue resolution.

Asset intelligence

The final component is reliable and real-time asset intelligence. This ensures IT can make good business decisions about what is or isn’t needed in their IT environment while also keeping costs in check.

UXM offers enterprises a tangible solution to a common problem by shifting IT’s focus to a single cause: improving employees’ experience with their technology every day. That’s how you turn analytics into actions.

