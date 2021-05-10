Don’t Silo Digital Employee Experience

Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how IT creates siloed teams around technologies, and while good intentioned, this strategy ultimately leads to wasted time, money and resources. Whenever a new technology emerges, IT’s first instinct is to hire a new team with new skills to drive revolutionary change within the organization. Unfortunately, this strategy most often fails because of unrealistic expectations, and the organization ultimately disposes of the new technology, and the people as well.

With the shift to hybrid working, new technologies like digital experience management solutions have the potential to greatly improve the experiences of all knowledge workers. That said, if IT organizations create yet another silo by hiring a new, small team focused purely on experience, the project will likely prove unsuccessful in driving business wide change.

Rather, I urge them to prioritize Unified eXperience Management (UXM) and establish cooperation across IT Ops functions. Otherwise, digital experience technology stands little-to-no chance of succeeding, and without new technology like this, the hybrid work model will also be a costly failure.

Silos have very little power to promote organizational change. Here’s how you can avoid setting your company up for failed employee experience projects.

Secure Buy-In Across Teams

To promote impactful change and create a first-class digital experience for employees, at the very least, you need buy-in from several different teams including: the service desk, the end-user computing team, a workplace liaison or employee ambassador, and often asset management and security teams.

In other words, IT Ops must come together and work toward the common goal of improving the digital experience for employees, or new experience management solutions will be seen as a nuisance and ultimately lead to a lack of adoption and more work in the long-run. The service desk and end-user computing teams are particularly integral because they are ultimately delivering the service, or enacting change on the endpoint, rather than just monitoring and reporting on experience.

Create and Share the Responsibility of Experience-Level Agreements (XLAs)

We see 75% of large organizations implementing experience-level agreements this year in place of service-level (SLAs) agreements as a way to better measure employee sentiment. That means integration across teams will become even more crucial. IT must think of XLAs as a shared responsibility. All teams interacting with an employee should understand, support and have visibility into the XLA in order to positively impact experience, rather than setting up entirely separate benchmarks or working off of an old SLA. Treating the XLA as a singular guiding starwill keep every team on track toward achieving the shared goal of improved experience.

Finally, when devising an XLA, IT should focus on metrics that are most important to employees, like issue prevention and the speed with which issues are resolved — not just those that will cast IT in a positive light. Otherwise, experience will never improve in the eyes of the employee.

Integrate to Reduce Friction

Our data shows that digital experience was greatly compromised while employees worked from home. Not only are they experiencing more issues than ever before, but making matters worse, nearly 70% of IT organizations still use remote desktop to troubleshoot and fix issues, which is incredibly intrusive and disruptive.

To create a more seamless experience and ensure productivity goes unhindered, IT should invest in UXM technology that is deeply integrated into ServiceNow or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. That way, the service desk can operationalize and automate remediations, delivering solutions to employees in real-time with little to no down time.

Once Ops functions have the same visibility into employee experience and are working in sync toward the common goal of delivering an elevated first-class experience, organizations will benefit from long-term cost savings. It’s clear that with fewer tools, more automation and reduced friction, organizations will enjoy less overhead, happier employees and improved work output.

