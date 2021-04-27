13 secrets of a successful cloud ERP migration

Migrating legacy ERP systems to a modern cloud-based platform has become a business imperative for most enterprises. It might also be the most challenging, complex, high-stakes project that a CIO undertakes in their entire career.

If you get it right, the company will be well positioned against its competitors for years to come. New research from IDC indicates that organizations which had begun an ERP cloud migration as part of a digital transformation initiative prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fared far better than organizations that didn’t. “It allowed them to set themselves up for building out new products, allowed them to disrupt their own market and become market leaders,” says IDC analyst Mickey North Rizza.

But getting it right isn’t easy. As Rizza points out, “If you’re missing one little data element when you go through this migration, you can literally turn the business upside down.”

To help CIOs avoid the traps and pitfalls, here are some of the secrets of a successful ERP migration to the cloud.

1. Draw on lessons learned from prior cloud migrations