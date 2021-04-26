IT leaders re-evaluate skillsets for the long haul

CIO Mike Anderson has a 10-member core IT team plus another 50 workers handling technical work within other functional departments.

But Anderson, who started his job at software company Netskope in March, doesn’t yet know the full scope of skills he has on staff. He plans to undertake a skills assessment in the upcoming months, using the HackerRank platform to get an accurate take on his employees’ technical proficiencies.

“There’s a need to do a baseline skills assessment anytime you come into a new organization, because there are different levels of skills and proficiency,” he says, adding that he needs to understand the range and depth of capabilities he has on hand so he can properly plan for what his organization will need in the future. “Assessment is part of the learning and development [planning process] for your teams. You have to understand where people want and need to go with their skills.”

A majority of CIOs are undertaking similar work: In CIO’s own 2021 State of the CIO survey, 69% of responding IT chiefs say they’re re-evaluating IT skillsets. And there’s good reason to prioritize that task, according to experienced IT leaders and management consultants.

Many organizations are implementing new technologies and work processes as part of digital transformations aimed at better competing in the digital age. Some have accelerated modernization efforts over the past year to meet pandemic-related demands. And IT departments in all industries are seeing new platforms and tools emerge, mature, and become enterprise-ready more quickly.