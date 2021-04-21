Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Chris Manriquez, CIO, California State University, Dominguez Hills

Podcast

Chris Manriquez, CIO at California State University, Dominguez Hills, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will talk about hybrid return-to-work challenges, how to resolve the digital divide, the impact of AI in higher ed and more.

Next read this:

Related:

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

Discover what your peers are reading. Sign up for our FREE email newsletters today!
  