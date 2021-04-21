Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Chris Manriquez, CIO, California State University, Dominguez Hills

Chris Manriquez, CIO at California State University, Dominguez Hills, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will talk about hybrid return-to-work challenges, how to resolve the digital divide, the impact of AI in higher ed and more.
