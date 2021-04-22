Honesty Underpins Successful Digital Transformation

For a digital business to be transformative, it must be fast.

That isn’t just about time to-market, but how you work as teams together, with suppliers and partners across the ecosystem relied on for your customer experience to achieve ROI.

Optimized customer experience and business value is achieved through both underlying cloud technologies and by changing the operating model. It is imperative that your people are empowered to adapt to new ways of working so cloud transformation strategies can be seamlessly deployed.

Agility is now well understood and imperative for digital transformation, but if you stand back to look at the organisation and how it should operate, that is only part of what is needed to ensure relevancy now and in the future.

The ability to innovate at scale can only be achieved if the right underlying structures are in place. Otherwise, you get siloed pockets of creativity that struggle to launch new concepts, while other teams in the business play “whack-a-mole.”

You need a route to modernization. That’s not just a cloud platform that enables teams to innovate, build on, and serve themselves with, but also a changed operating model and new cultural focus.

That’s no easy feat. So while the big picture is great to have, to take everyone on that journey and keep them engaged with cloud, you need to take bite-sized steps forward and let everyone iterate their way through.

Today we see more teams adopting a flywheel approach into their corporate psyche. It’s revolutionizing the way teams see themselves as they adopt and begin to own the cloud and digitally transform their businesses.

The “flywheel effect is the idea that once you have your core tech pieces in place, they have an energy of their own that drives other positive changes and innovations.” 1 Flywheels cannot operate against friction, and so the aim is to keep them progressively moving without agitation so they can do their job well.

A flywheel approach works in a similar way.

People collaborate and engage to get a job done, continually applying their learnings to future strategies and implementations propelling forward the digital plan. As they learn more and get comfortable building and serving themselves on the cloud, they see how to remove friction in the process, so the next time they do something, it’s easier, better, and faster.

Common project obstacles, such as governance, decision-making, lack of technology, or no build minimum viable product, lead to delays.

Flywheel teams work together to remove these obstacles by establishing one community that includes decision makers, delivery teams, and external suppliers to cut the lost time and wasted mental energy across the lifecycle of development.

What this means is teams themselves modernize, and the technology, applications and cloud environments drive their new approach.

Cognizant and AWS continue to pioneer digital transformation and cloud modernization programs worldwide. We have found that the most successful companies are those that are willing to change themselves first. They are relentlessly honest with what they see in the mirror, and they are not afraid to move from being passive to active and partner with trusted technology partners to move forward.

A flywheel approach underpins the continuous evolution of successful modernization – as does honesty.

To see how Cognizant and AWS have joined forces to deliver the vision and strategy to drive digital value through the cloud, visit https://www.cognizant.com/partners/aws

1 TechCrunch: At Amazon the Flywheel effect drives innovation. @ron_miller