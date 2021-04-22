Change Your Operating Model for Successful Modernization Now and Beyond

It’s a tough gig for the C-suite today.

It’s all about speed to market, but as technology and markets become more sophisticated, so do the governance and risk hurdles to launch products.

So how do you balance the need for innovation vs. the requirement for good governance?

Cloud innovation environments go some way to improving this. Used properly, they can make you more agile, automate workflows, and accelerate your release cycles.

But if you rely on the technology alone, you’ll fail hard.

To truly change your organization so it can accelerate through cloud technologies, you need to change your operating model. Otherwise, any investment in cloud will only amplify your problems rather than solve them. Teams won’t adopt new technologies because the operating model doesn’t enable them to do so.

Re-think development: engage all teams in innovation

Start by breaking down walls. Modern development teams often work in silos without sharing development timelines and KPIs. They’re blind to legal, security, technical, and compliance requirements until they submit releases for approval. By then, it’s too late. Central compliance gatekeepers send them back with seemingly endless cycles for revision that crushes creativity and innovation.

This process is broken. It wastes time and money, sapping the energy that is so vital for innovation.

Instead, tap into that team energy and accelerate it, transforming developers into innovation flywheels that will help propel your organization forward.

Rethinking these relationships will create space for innovation. It will let you build an innovation roadmap to accelerate your releases while satisfying all of your governance requirements, including security and compliance.

This empowers your team members to be creative while giving them the confidence they need to get their releases approved first time around. It’s a key step in your cloud transformation strategy.

Streamline governance to enable innovation. Here’s how.

The key to breaking down those walls is the service deployment platform (SDP). It lives in the cloud, adding the missing piece that accelerates release cycles while satisfying all stakeholders.

The SDP encodes government’s requirements using templates. It builds them directly into the product development and deployment process. This reduces the time to market by resolving legal, technical, and compliance issues from the beginning, where it's cheaper and friction-free. At deployment time, there are no nasty surprises. All stakeholders know what's coming.

The SDP is way more than a technical tool. It allows teams to serve themselves without working in a silo or breaking someone else’s rules.

It’s a platform for cultural change, stretching from the CEO down to the developer. It lets executives define their business focus. It cements governance requirements to give internal teams the confidence to innovate without the fear of extensive pushback.

This linchpin asset will help you unify multiple teams to work as one. It will eliminate governance bottlenecks, reducing project costs and liberating human capital.

This carries broader business benefits than smoother product delivery and more features. It frees you to focus on other important business considerations.

With this in place, you can train your existing staff to tackle tomorrow’s challenges. You can concentrate on business management initiatives that will help you drive business ROI.

Many challenger companies grew up with this unified culture from the beginning. They're gunning for incumbents that are having problems making the transition.

Make sure you get ahead. Implement a cloud transformation strategy that prioritizes unified teams and information sharing to satisfy your innovation and governance goals.

The world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm achieves cost savings with Cognizant and AWS

A world-leading, full-service real-estate services and investment firm needed to transform properties into smart, energy- and operationally efficient buildings. They needed a strategic, consulting, and implementation partner to assess, define, and implement a digital transformation strategy on AWS that would enable a scalable cloud reference architecture to reduce redundancies and provide cost management across properties in more than 100 countries.

Cognizant solutions on the AWS cloud allowed for an estimated $4 million dollar cost savings after implementation and covered 122 buildings and 14,000+ apartments. Cognizant’s service delivery platform on AWS ensured teams were delivering innovation while confident they were working in a transparent and compliant environment.

As a longtime, trusted partner, Cognizant has helped thousands of global companies to untangle their cloud transformation journey and move ahead with AWS. Cognizant can set you up for fast innovation, powered by the right talent and a unified internal vision.

Learn more about our unique cloud transformation approach on AWS.