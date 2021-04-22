Digital Asset Management Gets an Upgrade in Adobe Experience Manager

Brands are engaged in a very real competition to provide the best and most engaging customer experience. A large component of a best-in-class customer experience is the ability to deliver digital content that the customer finds compelling, useful, and informational—at the right time and in the correct manner. Customers, whether they are B2C or B2B, are often frustrated with today’s tidal wave of content because the useful and worthless are mixed together. For brands, the ability to provide the most optimal digital assets becomes a major competitive advantage.

Adobe is now making it possible to dramatically enhance the management and delivery of digital assets with new capabilities to Adobe Experience Manager. The upgrades make it possible not only to create compelling content and deliver it to the right person at the right time, but also to create this content far more quickly.

The first new capability is the native integration of Creative Cloud-powered capabilities within Adobe Experience Manager Assets as a Cloud Service. The new features make it possible to automate the development of quality, site-ready assets on a massive scale. This service includes popular editing features from Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, which make it possible to quickly create new assets from existing digital resources.

An example of this would be to repurpose photos taken in a summer shoot by changing the background to a snowy or winter setting for use during the holiday shopping rush. The assets no longer look dated or out of place, and all of this can be done using automation, reducing the demand on human resources. More importantly, this can be done quickly. It is possible for a brand to update digital assets for every holiday season, simply and quickly. There are, of course, many similar use cases for other needs.

Tapping the power of AI

The second new capability is improved digital asset management that leans on Adobe’s AI technology, Sensei, to automate many tasks that currently require manual attention. The AI-powered digital asset management feature can now utilize metadata that makes it possible to label and organize digital assets and better utilize them. One key feature included in this release is Color Tags, which makes it possible to label and organize assets based on color (for example, you can tell the tool to properly tag and find all coats that are red in color). The second feature is Smart Tags for text. This lets you automate the tagging of keywords in enterprise documents to make them available for content discovery. This is all done with automated tools and not manually, thus saving time and resources.

The third new capability included in this release is the quick creation of new or modified sites with Adobe Experience Manager Sites. This allows marketing teams to create new experiences without the more complex processes that are common today, where IT, marketing, and dev teams all must work together in a time-consuming process. Now new pages or experiences can be created in days, not weeks or months. Agility is also enhanced by using templates that can provide a standardized starting point to ensure there is consistency across all the new experiences.

Adobe continues to provide marketing and IT teams with the new features necessary to stay in front of changing customer demands. These enhancements enable marketers to not only provide improved customer experience, but also to update and enhance experiences in near real time.