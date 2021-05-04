3 Goals for Resiliency and Agility with Cloud

The global pandemic has meant far more than transforming how we live; it has dramatically changed how the world conducts business. Its effects on the business community will be long-lasting.

According to a study by Longitude Research Ltd., 96% of business leaders are likely to digitally reinvent their organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, 69% of respondents said they would be more resilient today had they invested in digital technologies prior to the pandemic.

One of the most robust, versatile and resilient digital technologies is the cloud. If you are like the majority of enterprises and have already begun the cloud journey, you can bolster its benefits by adopting the following three goals.

1. Add resiliency to your cloud adoption plan

Unforeseeable issues will force you to quickly respond to changes in buyer behaviors and market demands. Adding resiliency to your cloud roadmap will help you respond faster with more targeted innovation.

ROKMETRO, a technology company that connects universities with their communities, provides a perfect example of adding resiliency to the cloud journey. Within weeks of Covid-related changes, it was able to address an immediate market need -- helping college students safely return to campus in the fall of 2020 -- by accelerating the build of a new platform on AWS.

In doing so, ROKMETRO was able to achieve a scalable, extendable cloud foundation with repeatable deployments that, in turn, grow security with standardization. It created a self-service solution that empowers developers to innovate faster. This combined with a serverless environment and continuous deployment freed its developers from manual work, allowing them to focus instead on strategic projects.

2. Transform applications for agility

By creating smaller and more manageable applications and simplifying them with a single and more modern architecture, you’ll be able to not only respond faster to unforeseeable changes, but also save money while doing it.

A perfect example of this is Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island. It needed to respond to change faster while creating a better customer experience. It was able to consolidate IT and customer management processes on a single platform that supported Salesforce, DevOps and automated workflows. It enjoyed several transformational benefits, including a 20% decrease in application issues and a 300% increase in the number of software improvements per month.

When combined with its new 360-degree insight into customers’ services and touchpoints, the insurer was able to increase customer satisfaction 30%.

3. Continually optimize; don’t “set it and forget it”

While many hear the word optimization and immediately think cost savings, it should mean much more on your cloud journey. Yes, you want to maximize spend, but you should also continually optimize your infrastructure, apply new technology(ies) and enable DevOps.

G6 Hospitality knows the importance of ongoing optimization and how it helps their goal to continually reinvent economy lodging while providing a superior customer experience.

Operating more than 1,400 economy lodging locations in the U.S., Canada and India, G6 knows that customers continually expect a more digital experience. To meet this growing demand, it created IT 2.0, an internal program to enhance responsiveness, mobile friendliness and connectivity. Its continual optimization efforts resulted in:

Accelerated changes and enhancements, from months to weeks, that enabled experimentation and improved guest interactions.

Time savings that allowed hotel managers to focus on guests and operational excellence.

Faster opening and onboarding of new properties.

Hard and soft savings in experimental costs.

