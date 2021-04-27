DocuSign CTSO Shares Key Learnings from The Pandemic and Best Practices for Digital Transformation

The COVID-19 pandemic, while devastating, has taught us an important lesson: the importance of people coming together to solve problems collectively. The problems faced by organizations have been internal, such as the need to enable employees to work remotely, and external, including the challenges faced by customers and society as a whole.

At DocuSign, Chief Trust and Security Officer Emily Heath saw her entire organization pivoting to help customers with new challenges. Heath recalled how customer success, support and product teams all needed to get involved: “When people work closely together and are looking to solve problems with good hearts and sincerity, amazing things can happen.”

In a recent CIO Future of Work Summit session, Heath shared key learnings from working through the pandemic and best practices for the digital transformation of agreements. During the session, Heath noted that process automation is a key success factor in digital transformation, and agreement process automation is emerging as a critical element in transformation strategies.

“The world runs on agreements,” Heath said, noting that in every industry, you’ll find agreements between consumers and businesses and agreements for service relationships between organizations. For example, in financial services, these take the shape of loan applications, or onboarding new customers. In human resources, the very act of joining a new company is an agreement. The processes behind these agreements, however, are often very manual.

Heath offered three best practices for leaders thinking about process automation and digital transformation:

Think about the entire process

Innovations in technologies like electronic signature digitally transform the moment of agreement. But it’s important to think about the process holistically. “Every company is an ecosystem now and workflow is involved in so many areas of business,” Heath said.

With the right technology in place, organizations are actually able to automate that entire end-to-end agreement process, including how they prepare agreements, how they act on them, how they store them securely, and how they learn from the clauses and terms in them.

Make your agreements work for you

Workers can spend countless hours manually searching through contracts to answer legal and business questions. With contract analytics technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI), employees can derive insights from those contracts. “Having the ability to search on specific clauses across thousands of agreements with just a few clicks saves huge amounts of time,” Heath said. With the insights derived, business managers can understand where they’ve negotiated well and how to replicate that success in the future. The overall result, Heath explained, is greater visibility into risks and opportunities at dramatically lower cost compared to manual analysis of inbound and stored contracts.

Focus on trust and security

Trust is a two-way street – it’s an ongoing relationship you’re building with your customers and partners that requires transparency and continuous evaluation. “Security is what you do to secure systems; but with the idea of trust, I think about the customers who are putting their trust in us and us putting our trust in our customers,” Heath said. “It really is about inspiring that vision of transparency.”

Strong security mechanisms and robust operational processes need to be in place to meet and exceed the highest international security standards and protect your customers’ documents and data. Compliance with civil and common laws for agreements is crucial to be able to expand and do business everywhere. A robust infrastructure is needed to deliver consistently high availability to provide assurance that services are there whenever your customers need them. “I think, collectively, all types of organizations, we’ve all had to raise our game,” said Heath. “Our customers deserve to know how we run our business from a security perspective.”

At the end of the day, the conversation around digital transformation requires organizations to take a proactive approach to stay on top of security and compliance. “The pendulum is going to continue to swing, and it’s not going anywhere any time soon,” said Heath, adding, “Anywhere there’s a connected anything, is a possible attack factor.”