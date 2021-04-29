Helen of Troy CIO looks to Adobe Experience Cloud to drive D2C strategy

Helen of Troy, a leading global consumer products company with a diversified portfolio of brands including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Drybar, and Hot Tools, saw strong growth last year as consumers stayed home and invested more in their homes, health, and well-being.

As Helen of Troy looks ahead to the next chapter of its digital transformation journey, which includes enhanced direct-to-consumer offerings, the company has selected Adobe Experience Cloud as a key technology partner.

“Our long-term strategy includes a focus on providing consumers a direct way to engage with our brands that also complements our retail network. The pandemic accelerated our strategy, as consumers stayed in and became more accustomed to a multichannel way of shopping,” said Harish Ramani, Chief Information Officer, Helen of Troy. “Our partnership with Adobe Experience Cloud provides us with a set of integrated technologies that we believe are foundational to our digital transformation effort, and we look forward to working with Adobe to help define the future of shopping for Helen of Troy consumers.”

Across Helen of Troy’s eight leadership brands, direct-to-consumer channels will leverage multiple Adobe Experience Cloud applications to help deliver an engaging shopping experience online.

At the core, Adobe Commerce is expected to deliver a comprehensive eCommerce offering, from payment through to fulfillment. By powering Helen of Troy’s digital storefronts, Adobe Commerce will introduce new capabilities, like seamless e-gift card capabilities, gift registry and new easy checkout options that some or all of the eight brands can easily access versus building each capability separately.

Adobe Analytics will provide internal teams real-time customer insights across channels, helping to refine marketing strategies and inform personalization campaigns through Adobe Target. For example, with these Adobe applications, Helen of Troy will be able to recognize a returning customer to its website and present that customer with the newest product offerings in that customer’s favorite style, based on previous behaviors and purchases. It will also be able to recognize that the customer has certain preferences like hiking, cooking, or wellness and in turn, present the customer with the latest products tailored to those activities.

Helen of Troy is excited to partner with Adobe Experience Cloud and looks forward to continuing to improve its consumer experience.

