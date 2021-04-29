The acceleration of digital transformation and the hybrid workforce in a post-Covid world have impacted cloud adoption. What’s looming for 2021 and when should enterprises migrate to the cloud versus modernize? These topics are discussed in this podcast by Jake Burns, Enterprise Strategist at AWS, along with Jez Ward and Dave Chapman at Cloudreach.
Podcast: Cloud Trends 2021: Don’t Just Migrate, Modernize
In this roundtable discussion, cloud leaders talk about the latest issues and challenges around cloud migration.
