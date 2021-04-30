Hands-on-Lab for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution was made generally available on August 6th, 2020, in all Oracle regions and Oracle’s dedicated region cloud@customer service offering. The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is a customer-managed, VMware Cloud Verified environment consisting of vCenter Server, ESXi hosts, vSAN, and NSX. Also included is VMware HCX to provide seamless migrations, network extension capabilities, and more from on-premises to Oracle Cloud VMware Solution.

Customers have complete control over the environment, including the underlying ESXi hosts and VMware Host Client for ESXi Management. It provides the best of both worlds; customers can migrate their VMware workloads, continuing to operate using the same skills and tools, while gaining access to Oracle Cloud services.

We are proud to announce the availability of Oracle Cloud VMware Solution Hands-on-Lab where you will:

Deploy Oracle Cloud VMware Solution

Review the environment post-deployment

Connect to Oracle Cloud Native Services

Connect to On-Premises Environment

Migrate workloads using VMware HCX

As cloud technologies continue to evolve, common business challenges arise in migrating workloads seamlessly across on-premises and public cloud environments. Building an integrated infrastructure, management, and application development stack to manage workloads across on-premises and public cloud workloads is now a strategic imperative. A unified on-premises and public cloud platform empowers IT organizations to preserve their existing on-premises investments across tools, training, and operations while providing the agility, economics, and scale of modern public clouds. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is an ideal solution, particularly for companies with Oracle applications or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure investments. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution Hands-on-Labs is free and a great way to explore Oracle Cloud capabilities.