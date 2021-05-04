Join us for our Oracle Cloud Platform Virtual Summit to learn why Oracle Cloud is The Ideal Enterprise Platform for VMware environments with business-critical applications and workloads.

Oracle Cloud offers superior and differentiated value to re-platform VMware Infrastructure environments into the cloud. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution delivers a secure, customer-managed cloud environment for VMware using familiar VMware tools.

Oracle and VMware experts will discuss how customers may move or extend VMware-based workloads to the cloud without rearchitecting applications or retooling operations:

Discover why Oracle Cloud is the ideal platform for VMware environments with business-critical applications and workloads.

Hear Altair, an Oracle Cloud VMware Solution customer, describe how they saved money, increased agility, and gained system performance.

Learn how to expedite your move to the cloud while preserving your company’s investment in key on-premises technology.

Review use cases for migration, data center expansion, hybrid cloud environments, and disaster recovery.

Don’t miss this exciting and informative event on May 5 – register now.