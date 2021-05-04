Join us for our Oracle Cloud Platform Virtual Summit to learn why Oracle Cloud is The Ideal Enterprise Platform for VMware environments with business-critical applications and workloads.
Oracle Cloud offers superior and differentiated value to re-platform VMware Infrastructure environments into the cloud. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution delivers a secure, customer-managed cloud environment for VMware using familiar VMware tools.
Oracle and VMware experts will discuss how customers may move or extend VMware-based workloads to the cloud without rearchitecting applications or retooling operations:
-
Discover why Oracle Cloud is the ideal platform for VMware environments with business-critical applications and workloads.
-
Hear Altair, an Oracle Cloud VMware Solution customer, describe how they saved money, increased agility, and gained system performance.
-
Learn how to expedite your move to the cloud while preserving your company’s investment in key on-premises technology.
-
Review use cases for migration, data center expansion, hybrid cloud environments, and disaster recovery.
Don’t miss this exciting and informative event on May 5 – register now.