Amid Southeast Asian expansion plans, HGC builds digital foundations

Shaped by a desire to leverage next-generation technologies to enhance customer engagements levels, Tier 1 telco operators are embracing digital transformation to redefine market positioning and appeal.

An example of such a modern-day approach is HGC Global Communications, a Hong Kong-based titan of industry operating as a full-fledged telecom, broadband, data centre, and ICT solutions services provider.

Following a multibillion-dollar sale and subsequent shift in ownership to I Squared Capital in 2017, HGC 2.0 is breathing new life into a sector under pressure to pivot at speed and scale.

Leading expansion in new markets

Central to such efforts is Jacqueline Teo as global chief digital officer, spearheading plans to build a digital foundation upon which the business can spring into new markets and territories. This is in addition to holding responsibility for the technology and digital capabilities of both customers and employees, from strategy to architecture, delivery, and support—in addition to P&L accountabilities.