Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Devon Valencia, CIO of CareSource

Devon Valencia, CIO of CareSource, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will talk about patient care innovations, evolving healthcare cost structures, post-COVID planning and more.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

