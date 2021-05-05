Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Devon Valencia, CIO of CareSource

Devon Valencia, CIO of CareSource, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will talk about patient care innovations, evolving healthcare cost structures, post-COVID planning and more.
