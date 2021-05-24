Combatting the Watermelon Effect to Improve Digital Experience

If organizations invest in digital experience management solutions to improve employee experiences, they must prioritize deep integration of that technology into the service desk and end-user computing tools. The reason: Both of these IT functions need the same high degrees of automation and real-time capabilities to actually go a step beyond analytics and achieve a positive change on the endpoint.

While investing in experience management technology is a great first step toward delivering first-rate digital experiences, you must also focus on translating analytics into action for employees to actually see the benefit. Otherwise, you run the risk of experience management becoming a vanity project. Let’s take a closer look.

The Watermelon Effect

Because experience management tools are primarily designed from the perspective of system integrators versus employees, large companies often experience what we refer to as a “watermelon effect.” This occurs when experience tools turn up green or indicate positive employee experience, but the workers’ council reports red, or unsatisfactory experience. In other words, though the tools show the opposite, employees categorically are not receiving a high level of support, which can impede their productivity.

Unified eXperience Management

How can we combat this issue? Through Unified eXperience Management (UXM), or deep integration of digital experience technology across all IT functions. To impart meaningful change, experience tools must be plugged into your whole IT department. Once end-user computing teams and service desks are empowered with the same high-quality tooling and automation, IT can fix issues en masse across devices and respond in real time, positively impacting employee experience.

Digital Twin Technology

Another key aspect of successful experience management is the ability to proactively predict experience issues. Simulating issues at every single endpoint is the most effective way to do this. In my experience, that’s best achieved through digital twin technology, where a digital twin is created on the endpoint that is constantly running synthetic transactions. These simulations are continuously monitored and analyzed, and can then alert IT to a problem before an employee even realizes they’re experiencing an issue. 1E technology employs this digital twin that helps flag and resolve issues without disruption.

While digital twin technology is highly effective, unfortunately, remote desktop remains the default tool for most service desks. That said, with more organizations shifting to experience-level agreements (XLAs) and prioritizing employee experience, digital twin technology will become integral to keeping employees happy and productive.

I strongly urge organizations committing to improved digital experiences to consider all the elements required for a successful, financially sound strategy. At minimum, this includes a real-time platform that enables automation across all IT functions and is deeply integrated into existing interfaces most large organizations already employ, like Microsoft and ServiceNow. Ideally, if you’re ahead of the curve, digital twin technology is also part of your digital experience equation and can earn your company a competitive edge.

For more information, visit www.1E.com.