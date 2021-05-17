The Key to Improving Digital Experiences is Automation

As with any new initiative in IT, improving digital experiences begins with a measurement. After all, you need the facts to know what is wrong. But what happens beyond that point?

With the rise of experience analytics tools, it’s no longer possible for senior IT leaders to shy away from the raw reality of a poor digital experience today. It can lead to lower employee engagement and declining productivity, and ultimately greater employee churn.

The shift to hybrid working compounds digital distraction further. We’re more connected than ever before via email, online meetings, and instant messages, but we’re also experiencing more IT issues as well. Worryingly though, research conducted during the pandemic, uncovered that almost two-thirds of IT teams found it more difficult to fix issues when employees were based at home.

This is precisely where the problem lies. Digital Experience Management (DEM) solutions have exploded onto the market in recent years, praised for the ability to show with incredible accuracy the problems employees are experiencing with their workplace technology and, in some instances, what you could be doing about it through predictive recommendations. But doing something about a poor experience is hard and very few DEM solutions have journeyed into that realm.

Adopt a consistent approach to your automation strategy

Most large enterprises are rightfully committed to improving digital experiences, going so far as to implement experience-level agreements to measure their success. For large enterprises, their success hinges on incorporating DEM with a comprehensive automation strategy to be able to resolve experiences issues proactively and at scale. That’s the vision for 1E’s Unified eXperience Management (UXM) initiative.

So where do you begin? The first place to start is with an audit of every automation approach within the IT organization. The likelihood is that every team uses its own methods and therefore offers a different experience during interactions with employees. For instance, we’ve found that most end-user computing teams rely on PowerShell scripts or other Microsoft offerings. The service desk likely uses automation in triaging tickets but defaults to screen-sharing technology like remote desktop to fix issues. Employee-facing automation is in the form of self-help chatbots that push out knowledge articles or automatically raise a support ticket.

The goal is to see automation as a shared initiative that spans every IT team. That means that if an employee experiences a slow-running device, for instance, it’s diagnosed in the same way regardless of what approach or method is used.

See automation as an iterative initiative

The second step is to start with automating the most common experience issues. That’s easily done through an assessment of the most common service-desk tickets and recurring problems identified in the end-user environment.

That insight should form the foundation of your shared library of automation, which can be used across all IT departments and to fuel employee-facing self-service channels. A common platform is the smartest way to achieve this as it provides a space to develop automated fixes, test them, and deploy them where needed.

To keep a steady cadence and prevent teams from falling back on manual fixes, look to interactive ways of developing automation in real time. The quicker the time to releasing the automated fix, the lower the probability that the problem has spread across several user groups.

Your automation strategy should take you on a journey, rather than to a destination. As a result of constant iteration, over time you will have built up a bank of automated fixes that can be leveraged across all IT functions and channels. At the same time, you will also have established an automation program that continues to deliver faster, scalable means to improve digital experiences across the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.1E.com.