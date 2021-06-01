Optimizing the Service Desk by Moving Beyond Remote Desktop

Employees today face more technical issues than ever while working from home. Beyond dealing with more frequent issues, remote workers are also suffering from increased ticket time. Seventy-five percent report waiting an hour or longer for resolution after calling the service desk, which eats into productivity, as well as an organization’s bottom line. The culprit: remote desktop.

Sixty-nine percent of service desks still use remote desktop, which by its very nature is highly disruptive, intrusive and inefficient. Not only is remote desktop unable to scale to fix multiple devices at the same time, it also fails to automate learnings because diagnostics and remediation occur manually.

How do we break the remote desktop dependency to ease employee frustrations, promote productivity and keep IT tickets and costs down? Here are three tips to help the service desk operate more efficiently:

Invest in Real-Time Solutions

To keep pace with the evolving workplace, we must empower the service desk to act in real-time without remote desktop. A lack of automation will prevent service desks from achieving a higher ticket deflection rate, create employee over-reliance on manual IT support and cause greater dissatisfaction with the IT experience.

With real-time capabilities, the service desk can automatically diagnose and remediate issues, preconfigure automations to prevent issues from occurring in the first place, permanently resolve issues and equip employees with self-service portals and chatbots so they can circumvent the service desk entirely. For simple, common issues like connecting to the VPN or downloading a new application, self-service options are especially important.

Accelerate Automation and Reduce Risk

Though automation is the way of the future, without proper testing it can be a force of disruption. For instance, writing an automation script requires solutions like PowerShell, which can be both time consuming and risky, especially if automations are deployed without proper testing. On average, an automation script takes about two days to write, test and deploy in an enterprise environment through PowerShell.

With a solution like 1E Tachyon, built-in change management capabilities allow managers to see whether a script has been tested and on how many devices before it’s deployed. Thanks to this real-time capability, IT can develop a script, test it at scale and get responses immediately, which reduces the development lifecycle from two days to a matter of only several minutes. What’s more, the risk of deploying a harmful automation to thousands of devices is completely eliminated.

Look for Recommendation Engines

One of the most common challenges we see when working with new organizations is that many lack the ability to build a large library of automation. To lend a helping hand, we’ve built a recommendations engine directly into our product stack that proactively checks for the most common issues organizations face. In other words, our platform automatically identifies and flags any error-prone or problematic states and offers tested, proven fixes to prevent them even before they even occur. This can be incredibly helpful for organizations that don’t quite know what to look for or lack the necessary resources to develop automations.

Though remote desktop played a large role in keeping IT afloat last year, it’s time to free the service desk from its limitations. With real-time capabilities and a scalable library of tested, risk-free automations, employee engagement and satisfaction will improve, which can lead to a stronger workplace culture, bottom line and competitive advantage.

