7 pitfalls that undermine DevOps success

Many organizations have begun incorporating DevOps into their IT mix, whether it’s for small projects or on a larger scale.

While DevOps can provide a number of benefits — faster delivery of applications and features, improved communication and collaboration among development” and operations teams, faster resolution of problems, and iterative IT service delivery — there are no guarantees of success.

As research firm Gartner has noted, “DevOps is quickly becoming mainstream, but questions remain on how this relatively new approach to culture, automation, and platform design can deliver what it promises.” Many organizations still face roadblocks implementing and scaling a DevOps practice, the firm says.

Through 2022, 75% of DevOps initiatives will fail to meet expectations due to issues related to organizational learning and change, Gartner says.

Here are some common pitfalls to avoid.