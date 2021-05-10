The coronavirus pandemic has forever changed the way we work. Individuals with desk jobs, in particular, now have more options in terms of where they work and live, and how they manage their time. Some will return to onsite facilities, while others will remain in home offices.

Organizations are now called to support a hybrid workforce future that offers potential benefits for both workers and enterprises. For example, employees are often more productive at home, and companies may be able to save on real-estate costs.

Yet, this landscape also comes with new security risks associated with less secure, at-home Internet connections and an expanded attack surface with numerous endpoints.

Experts recently discussed these challenges and pointed to solutions during an IDG TechTalk Twitter Chat, which was sponsored by Tanium.

Isaac Sacolick (@nyike), InfoWorld contributing editor and author of Driving Digital, led the discussion by posing the questions below. Answers are lightly edited for clarity.

As many organizations adopt hybrid working models, what are the biggest security risks organizations will face using this model?

Participants agreed that the lack of a traditional security perimeter represents perhaps the biggest challenge to organizations in the hybrid work environment.

The loss of a clear perimeter will be a big hurdle. With people at home, the security threats could come from anywhere and any device! Clare Brown @ClareBrownIDG

Yet, that’s nothing new, replied Ben Rothke, information security manager at Tapad.

The perimeter has been coming down for the longest time. Which is why zero-trust network technology is becoming so popular. Ben Rothke @benrothke

However, new risks come from employees who may be less attentive in a work-from-home environment, according to author and journalist Steven M. Prentice.

I suggest the biggest security risks will be employee #WFH “mistakes.” Everything from improper cyber-hygiene to distraction. Steven M Prentice @StevenPrentice

Wayne Anderson, security architect at Microsoft, also pointed to user behavior as a significant risk factor.

The biggest risks remain #data visibility and user behavior. Today, organizations need to think about what that surface is and where the data is stored and flows. Wayne Anderson @DigitalSecArch

In other words, the perimeter can no longer provide the level of security that today’s organizations need.

The #perimeter #security model is a sandcastle today. You can still build one if you want, but any number of waves can make it irrelevant. Wayne Anderson @DigitalSecArch

What are the endpoint security challenges in the return-to-work and hybrid workforce?

The IDG TechTalk participants cited user devices acting as Trojan horses as one of the biggest challenges facing IT departments in the hybrid work world.

A lot of these endpoints may have #malware that has been loaded on them. Now that they are back in the office, they can infect local devices. Industrial networks can be particularly susceptible. Ben Rothke @benrothke

The risk is heightened the longer devices spend away from the protection of corporate networks. As enterprise technology leader Larry Larmeu tweeted:

Back to the old perimeter talk. The biggest hurdle is dealing with the devices when they’re away from the corporate network too long. New solutions have answers for this, but most aren’t ready for it yet. Larry Larmeu @LarryLarmeu

As for the most destructive malware that can infect those endpoints, Rothke singled out ransomware.

Ransomware is as profitable as it’s easy. A single successful ransomware attack enables attackers in third-world countries to retire & support their entire family. Ben Rothke @benrothke

What capabilities do IT security teams require to more easily manage and maintain endpoint security in the hybrid workforce?

Employee training can effectively counter ransomware that targets user devices, according to TechTalk participants.

#ransomware is increasing & firms need to create a formal approach to deal with it. Ransomware targets the endpoint as it’s the mechanism to get into corporate networks. Ensure users are well-trained to deal with ransomware. Ben Rothke @benrothke

Of course, training can only go so far. Technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), also has a critical role to play.

You must have near-real-time workflow-integrated #ML pattern-recognition for both anomalous #data exfil and abnormal #identity patterns. Wayne Anderson @DigitalSecArch

#AI sometimes gets a bad rap as a cliché term, but AI for personalized education and AI/ML for shrewd insider threat/usage pattern analysis will both be of big help in this hybrid model. Steven M Prentice @StevenPrentice

How does real-time visibility into endpoints benefit IT security teams and the hybrid workforce?

Real-time visibility into abnormal usage patterns makes all the difference between a compromised company network and secure operations, participants agreed.

If you don’t have real-time visibility into #endpoints, threats will remain unknown and continue to propagate. You can’t stop what you have no visibility into. Ben Rothke @benrothke

But no amount of visibility can compensate for bad decision-making, as senior technology leader Amélie E. Koran pointed out.

The issues are having automation or appropriate staff (& procedures) to address incidents or events encountered. That’s the challenge: Knowing how and what to automate. Visibility is only as good as the decisions it supports. Amélie E. Koran @webjedi

In other words, technology depends on people to help secure the hybrid workplace. That includes employees with proper training to avoid phishing scams and other attacks that prey on inattentive users. And the right training and skillsets for IT professionals to keep an eye on abnormal activity that technology might surface on attacks in progress.

As technology advisor Arsalan Khan put it:

Along with real-time visibility, we need to have the real-time capabilities to respond. Arsalan Khan @ArsalanAKhan

To learn more about securing the hybrid workforce, visit https://tanium.com/ready-for