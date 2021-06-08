Episode 5: Putting Your CIAM Model to Work on a Continuous Basis

In this fifth and final episode of our 5-episode podcast, The C-level Strategic Guide for CIAM Investment, we will explore phase 4 on the CIAM Maturity Curve: Continuous.

Customer identity and access management, or CIAM, is fundamentally about “making sure the right people have access to the right things for the right amount of time,” says Keith Casey, API Problem Solver at Okta. For companies in this fourth and final phase of the Maturity Curve, this means using advanced capabilities, such as ingesting and analyzing risk signals from sensors to determine session risks.

“One of the things that all these companies have in common is they want to close the loop. They want to understand when we launch these things in our product, when our customers do x, how do we take understanding from that and feed it back into the product,” says Casey.

“That’s from a product level. But here we’re talking about from a security perspective. We’re talking about a risk perspective,” he continues. “If we know what common behavior looks like, and this is what common behavior always looks like, when we see things that step outside those boundaries, we can start setting off the fire alarm.

“Because fundamentally at this point any breach, any vulnerability that we have is almost guaranteed to be catastrophic,” he says. “When you’re supporting 100 million users, when you’re supporting 10 million users, if you have a breach across all that data, you have bad things coming. We can’t let that happen.”

Click here to listen in as Casey explains what it takes to eliminate these risks. Or explore all 5 episodes of our podcast, The C-level Strategic Guide for CIAM Investment.