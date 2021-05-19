Are Oracle's cloud gains enough to make it a contender?

BotSupply CEO Francesco Stasi had just finished demonstrating his company’s chatbot technology at a conference in Copenhagen, Denmark when he was approached by an attendee from Oracle, who told him the software giant was building out its intelligent virtual assistant platform.

The Oracle staffer convinced Stasi that the company could support BotSupply’s software, which helps businesses build multilingual chatbots, in the Danish language—a rarity in 2017. The startup and software giant soon struck a deal and by 2018 BotSupply had migrated from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), slashing its computing costs by as much as 70%, Stasi says.

That deal is one of several wins that have enabled the world’s No. 1 database provider to become a contender in the booming market for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) software. And while Oracle hasn’t trumpeted many customers, OCI emerged from relative obscurity in the pandemic-shaped spring of 2020, when Oracle revealed that video conferencing firm Zoom was moving as much as 7 petabytes of data through OCI daily as people sought to keep in touch remotely. The company also counts such marquee brands as Mazda, FedEx, 7-11, DropBox among its IaaS customers.

In truth, Oracle has traveled a winding road to becoming a viable alternative in a top-heavy IaaS market where power is concentrated among the top three vendors—Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Google.

Paving over bumps in the market path