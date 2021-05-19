Value Stream Management: How to Achieve Your DevOps Vision in 2021

After decades of initiatives and implementations, the reality is that there remains a big gap between the vision of DevOps and the reality:

The vision : Through the adoption of DevOps practices and principles, teams look to break down silos, speed value delivery, and reduce risk.

: Through the adoption of DevOps practices and principles, teams look to break down silos, speed value delivery, and reduce risk. The reality: Teams are still struggling to realize measurable improvements in cycle times, quality, and innovation delivery.

While gains have certainly been made, for many organizations, persistent obstacles remain. Further, today’s remote-work realities raise the stakes for communication and collaboration—and that takes more than simply using a video conferencing app for team calls.

Potential of Value Stream Management

In recent months, it has been inspiring to see the increased adoption of value stream management, and the potential it provides for boosting collaboration. Through value stream management, teams are realizing these gains:

Maximized flow . Teams can improve the flow of new product iterations, and value delivery, to customers.

. Teams can improve the flow of new product iterations, and value delivery, to customers. Improved delivery efficiency . Teams can gain the cross-team collaboration and intelligence that breaks down silos and boosts staff productivity and efficiency.

. Teams can gain the cross-team collaboration and intelligence that breaks down silos and boosts staff productivity and efficiency. Boost innovation. Through these approaches, teams can speed the delivery of innovative services and capabilities that delight customers and expand market share.

Requirements for Value Stream Management

To fully realize all the promise of value stream management, teams need to be able to leverage a platform that delivers a number of indispensable characteristics:

Unified . It is essential that teams establish visibility, orchestration capabilities, integrations, and management controls that span all the organization’s DevOps value streams.

. It is essential that teams establish visibility, orchestration capabilities, integrations, and management controls that span all the organization’s DevOps value streams. Controlled . Teams must be able to gain complete control, leveraging a platform that can orchestrate a range of activities, including planning, builds, releases, and monitoring.

. Teams must be able to gain complete control, leveraging a platform that can orchestrate a range of activities, including planning, builds, releases, and monitoring. Customer centric . It’s imperative that teams can effectively align their efforts around customer-centric performance indicators.

. It’s imperative that teams can effectively align their efforts around customer-centric performance indicators. Continuous. Teams need to continuously harness feedback and learning, so they can remove constraints and gain insights for improving quality, reliability, and security.

How BizOps Can Help

The reality is that there haven’t been clear, standard, industry-wide definitions of many of the concepts being employed in enterprises today, including DevOps, agile, value stream management, site reliability engineering (SRE), and so on. Teams lack a common, bedrock framework to build upon. One of the key opportunities for BizOps is that it can help teams unify efforts across these disciplines.

Ultimately, by harnessing BizOps to establish a solid focus on business outcomes, teams can harmonize their practices, language, and cultural elements. This unification around business outcomes can be instrumental in enabling remote teams to boost employee engagement and collaboration across teams, and ultimately fueling long-term success for today’s enterprises.

To learn more, be sure to see my full blog post on value stream management.

This is a shortened version of a blog that exists on bizops.com.

Value Stream Management Summit

Can value stream management help your organization? Join this digital one-day event to see what benefits your company can reap, and how to get started. Taking place on June 23, 2021 at 11 AM EDT, this event will feature insights from pundits and practitioners from Chipotle, Boeing, Hershey’s, and more.