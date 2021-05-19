Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Russell Kaurloto, VP and CIO at Clemson University

Russell Kaurloto, VP and CIO at Clemson University, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss the post-COVID workplace, the digital divide, diversity and more. This episode is sponsored by Cisco. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.
