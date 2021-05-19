Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Russell Kaurloto, VP and CIO at Clemson University

CIO Podcast Learn more

Russell Kaurloto, VP and CIO at Clemson University, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss the post-COVID workplace, the digital divide, diversity and more. This episode is sponsored by Cisco. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

