5 tips for leading IT through crisis

Technology teams played the parts of corporate superheroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating digital strategies to ensure that their enterprises remained operational. IT leaders get the credit for the exceptional execution, but CIOs know that success is fleeting and stability is tenuous.

In fact, 68% of 500 CIOs surveyed say their departments are not completely prepared to help their companies withstand another major business disruption, according to a recent survey conducted by professional services firm Genpact and the MIT CIO Sloan Symposium. The poll was intended to gauge the lessons IT leaders learned in weathering the storm of the pandemic, along with their preparedness for the journey forward.

“Transformation pilot CIOs that drive alignment across the C-suite and put the organizational focus on building resilience and innovation will be the co-creators of new business models and future-ready companies,” says Genpact CDO Sanjay Srivastava. “CIOs who do not will see their organizations struggle.”

Here IT leaders share critical leadership lessons learned while navigating the outbreak — tips that will continue to serve them well and prepare their peers for future Black Swan events.

Lead with empathy