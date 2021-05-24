Dr Malcolm Thatcher on joining Australia's digital healthcare dots

Since becoming chief technology officer of Australia’s Digital Health Agency (DHA) in February this year, Dr Malcolm Thatcher has been on a crash course in managing massive, critical projects under the glare of constant media and public scrutiny.

One of Australia’s foremost experts in digital health, he has a PhD in ‘digital risk in governance in healthcare’, has worked in both the private and public sectors, and also wrote the book ‘Digital Governance Workbook’.

Also known as just Digital Health, DHA is the Australian government agency responsible for My Health Record (MHR), the country's electronic prescriptions and health referral system, and other ehealth activities under the national digital health strategy.

Digital Health Agency Malcolm Thatcher

It's a big remit for any tech leader, and Thatcher's appointment comes as DHA faces arguably its greatest test.