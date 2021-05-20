Avoiding Groupthink: How Observability Paves the Way to Better Business Outcomes

Planning is tough. By the time you’ve made a plan, you can guarantee something important has changed – and your plan needs to as well. And that’s probably only going to get tougher if people don’t adopt new tools to act faster, especially as organizations of all sizes are modernizing to stay relevant.

Sadly, no crystal ball exists to tell you the right decisions to make. But that doesn’t mean your organization shouldn’t try to be faster and more accurate in the way it operates, plans, and delivers – both now and in the future.

That is challenging unless you understand what is really going on with your customer, your tech, and how people work.

The key to this is not just data analytics – that’s just monitoring – but understanding, predicting, and acting on important data. Clarity about how your organization really works today is crucial to its successful transformation tomorrow.

But the complexity of modern distributed digital applications requires an easier way to view and operate them based on actionable data from metrics, logs, and traces. Any impact to the health, performance, and availability of these critical applications can result in lost revenue and customer satisfaction.

Plan through the lens of what really matters to your business

The modern organization needs to drive all kinds of outcomes, from reduced downtime and easier scalability to advanced analytics and AI/ML. But the lynchpin to delivering them in a frictionless and consistent way is “observability.”

Observability enables a cloud-based organization to fix itself, prevent issues, and make faster, better decisions. It takes action on what really matters to the business – your employees, offerings, customers, and value.

It uses a unified set of cloud services – such as analytics, diagnostics, and management tools – that work together to help cloud-based – or what we call “modern” – organizations work more effectively. It takes a complete view of business behaviours and enables them to stop or change course before they make a mistake.

This is something crucial to good business health (and for technical teams, too). Being able to take action from visualization and alerting tools allows developers to quickly identify and resolve issues before they become problems – thereby avoiding delays, lost revenues, and (most importantly) lost customers.

In other words, in the right environment, observable systems have the ability to understand any issue that arises, ultimately resulting in happy customer experiences that drive overall ROI.

Observability unblocks the blockers

It’s not a crystal ball, but it’s a more efficient and proactive way to avoid groupthink and drive huge practical benefits.

For example, getting products to market is really hard for large, global organizations. They plan to release something, then build it, but by the time the release date comes, the goal posts change or they come up against a number of internal blockers or changing customer expectations. They may all be with good reason, but without mutual understanding or line of sight into what internal departments need or want – they fight.

Observability unblocks the blockers. It sees these issues and flags them.

While observability is the key to better insight-driven outcomes and optimized experiences, it also lays a better path for more accurate and useful automations and AI deployments. Ultimately, observability is critical to customers’ satisfaction with modern digital applications.

Among the many advantages of digital transformation, working on a unified cloud platform is key and means that observability becomes even easier – because many of the things you want to examine or improve have already been thought of. Tools and observations are already built.

But if you embark on a digital transformation journey, ensure that you work with a visionary technology partner to implement only the best observability environment. It most certainly won’t come packaged as a plug-and-play feature.

At Cognizant, our AWS experts build in observability from wherever you are in your business modernization journey. We’ll drive your strategy throughout the transformation to achieve the best possible outcomes, now and in the future, as the needs of your business and customers evolve.

To learn how we can work together, visit https://www.cognizant.com/partners/aws.