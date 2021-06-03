Universities lean into 5G to prep next-gen workforce

Companies that have deployed 5G technology on their corporate campuses are few and far between. College campuses, however, are racing to roll out the ultrahigh-bandwidth, low-latency networks.

Institutions of higher learning from Connecticut to Missouri are experimenting with 5G networks, a move to both entice students to enroll and to give current attendees early access to the future of speedy, data-hungry applications.

Their thinking — and pitch to current and future students — is that 5G will become more ubiquitous and that graduates will have a leg up on job candidates who haven’t dabbled in the technology.

“It seemed like a no-brainer to add 5G to enhance our academic offerings,” says Terrence Cheng, technology director at The University of Connecticut’s Stamford campus, which plans to deploy 5G+ and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) technology to advance entrepreneurship and innovation. Cheng expects the rollout will help students “to grow and prepare professionally.”

Toward a 5G future