Why Organizations Must Move Beyond Digital Experience Management

In this new hybrid working era, CIOs and IT leaders are getting caught in a balancing act between cost optimization, user experience and productivity, security and the consolidation and simplification of their solution stacks. Managing these business demands while catering to user preferences and workstyles is no easy feat.

It comes as no surprise then that employees are growing increasingly more frustrated, with 56% feeling dissatisfied with their IT experience. We can attribute this to the fact that current Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) tools largely focus on identifying and reporting issues, rather than improving experiences.

However, experience management should be about more than just monitoring endpoints and basic health management. It should focus on continuously enhancing employee experience through rapidly deployable solutions designed to increase productivity, minimize downtime and eliminate friction across the entire user or device lifecycle.

Forward-thinking enterprises that want to pull ahead of the curve must move beyond analytics and embrace automation to enable a productive workplace.

Why are DEM tools failing to deliver real value? Let’s take a closer look at their limitations and the unmatched benefits of Unified eXperience Management (UXM) capabilities.

Combatting Analytics Silos

While DEM tools are sufficient at scoring and issue identification, they create analytics silos that offer insights, but are uncoupled from automation technology that can actually enact change on endpoints at an enterprise scale. Unless analytics are paired with automation capabilities that can both predict and improve experience, employees will continue to experience crippling disruptions.

This is where UXM – proactive, real time and holistic action across all endpoints – comes into the picture. UXM has the unique ability to unify DEM with all other aspects of IT needed to improve digital experience, including real-time endpoint automation across Service Desk, Endpoint Management, Asset Intelligence and Patch. Not only does this enable IT to fix issues once and forever, but solutions are scalable, and applied to all machines on an ongoing basis.

Leveraging Existing Investments

Most large organizations have committed a great deal of money towards Unified Endpoint Management platforms like ServiceNow and Microsoft Endpoint Manager, but DEM solutions neglect these investments, further siloing digital experience.

UXM offers deep and rich integration into these platforms, as well as the service desk, enabling IT workers access to insights and a shared library of fixes to ensure end-user issues are dealt with in real-time. Modern workplaces necessitate this type of unified solution for complete device and user lifecycle management.

In order for CIOs to truly connect technology and servicing with their organizations’ business goals, IT must be able to navigate all of the complex processes across a user lifecycle in the context of a single integrated and highly automated solution. Having fewer solutions makes your IT environment cheaper and easier to manage, which is especially important given all the uncertainties and demands inherent in hybrid working.

