Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Alan Cullop, SVP & CIO, DaVita

Alan Cullop, SVP & CIO at DaVita, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss AI in telemedicine, return-to-office strategies and more. This episode is sponsored by Cisco. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.
