IDC says Edge computing represents the next wave of infrastructure modernization. From networks to devices to hardware: In this podcast episode, we’ll look at what are the most important trends surrounding edge infrastructure in today’s landscape. We'll provide some prescriptive infrastructure guidance for IT leaders planning their edge strategy.

