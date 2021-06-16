Summer 2021: Hybrid work hurdles

Welcome to the Summer 2021 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, you'll learn how CIOs are turning COVID quick fixes into lasting business value, what it takes to build a high-performance IT culture, and what to do when trust between business and IT has broken down. Our cover story takes a deep dive into how CIOs are preparing for a hybrid work future, drawing on the past year’s efforts under the pandemic as a guide for formulating how IT can best support what’s ahead.

Contents

GROW

Turn COVID quick fixes into lasting business value

Organizational changes undertaken to survive the pandemic hold promise for ensuring businesses thrive in the years to come—if those shifts are made permanent fixtures of CIO strategies.

LEAD

5 ways to build trust between business and IT

Most organizational dysfunction is the symptom of a greater problem: Business-IT trust has broken down. Here's how smart CIOs repair those rifts—or foster trust from the get-go.

Building a high-performance IT culture

CIOs find success by establishing cultures that extend beyond IT's traditional boundaries.

COVER STORY

Hybrid work hurdles

The future of work is hybrid, and CIOs are leaning on the past year's efforts under the pandemic as a guide for formulating how IT can best support what's ahead.

VIDEO

CIO leadership live

A conversation with ChenMed CIO Hernando Celada

RUN

M&T Bank branches out to bridge skills gap

With apprenticeships, boot camps, college courses, and internships, CIO Mike Wisler is ramping up in-house developer staffing as part of a strategy for which diversity is key.