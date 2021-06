With processing and storage placed outside traditional information security visibility and control, edge computing creates new security challenges that need to be addressed in depth. This episode will explore best practices for governing and securing a distributed data architecture.

How do I listen to this podcast?

You can listen to this podcast episode right now using the player at the top of this page. And you can subscribe to this podcast series from your favorite podcast app on your mobile device to listen to any time, so you won't miss an episode. Just click the desired podcast app's button below to subscribe.