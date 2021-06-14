Feature

Cloud or bust: IT leaders go all in on cloud computing

A growing number of CIOs are committing most if not all of IT to the cloud to improve security, flexibility, and agility — and to free up teams to focus on innovation and enhancing IT services.

After nearly two centuries in the boat-building business, Brunswick spent this spring readying for a different kind of launch.

The Mettawa, Ill.-based company prepped for a June release of two new mobile apps. The first app aims to help new customers learn about their boats; the second creates a boat club-like experience for its European market users.

These apps advance the company’s digital products portfolio; they also illustrate how the company is charting a strategy to succeed as it heads into its third century in business by harnessing the power of cloud computing.

“With our shift to cloud, we’re in a better position to deliver digital products and to mature them in a much more agile way,” says Brunswick CIO Mike Adams.

