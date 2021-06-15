The Buyer's Guide to Intelligent Business Automation

There are a lot of automation technologies out there. This guide has been designed to make it easier for you and your team to make a more informed purchase decision if you're considering automation software to help you deliver more efficient and adaptive business operations.

This guide addresses the key questions you might have if you're considering the IBM business automation solution. Take advantage of the easy-scan format to quickly access information and learning tools from the following six chapters:

What it is

What you can do with it

How it works

Comparing it to other solutions

Trying and buying it

Confirming fitness

What is it

The IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation includes modular, integrated intelligent business automation software built for any hybrid cloud, that is designed to help quickly solve your toughest operational challenges. This comprehensive solution includes a broad set of AI-powered automation capabilities with a flexible model that lets you start small and scale as your needs evolve. Capabilities include process mining and modeling, content services, document processing, decision management, workflow orchestration and tasks.

What makes it worth consideration

There are a lot of automation technologies out there. Here’s what makes our solution valuable:

Get a full set of modular, integrated capabilities to help you start and scale your automation projects quickly.

Our solution uses a complete set of enabling technologies to help you digitize and automate all types of work at speed and scale. Technologies include process mining and modeling, workflow orchestration, decision management, content services, document processing, RPA and digital labor, plus operational intelligence.

Stop shopping around.

The automation capabilities that make up the solution are considered industry-leading by analyst groups such as Forrester and Gartner. (See chapter 5 for more details.)

Don't get locked into capabilities you don’t need.

With our flexible purchasing model, you can start with one of the capabilities, such as task automation, and evolve from there.

Deploy automation apps and services anywhere: your cloud, an IBM-managed cloud, or on premises.

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is a containerized, cloud-native solution certified on the market-leading Red Hat® OpenShift® platform. This provides workload portability across cloud environments. The IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation is also available as software as a service (SaaS), managed by IBM.

Monitor and measure whether processes are improving across your operations because they are built on a common analytics layer.

Get support from the global IBM Business Partner and services ecosystem.

You can also engage with the IBM Garage™ teams to help define and quickly start your automation journey.

Build a business case with proven ROI.

IBM commissioned Forrester to examine the total economic impact enterprises may realize by implementing the IBM intelligent business automation software solution. The financial analysis found an ROI of 675% over a three-year benefit period and a payback on upfront costs of less than six months. You can use the report (PDF, 990 KB) as a framework to help you evaluate the potential financial impact of using the solution in your organization. To read the remaining chapters and get the detailed buyer's guide to intelligent business automation from IBM, click here.

Interested to leverage AI-powered automation by reducing the amount of time spent on manual processes by 80%¹ and decrease customer wait times by half²? Read about IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation here.