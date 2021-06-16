Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Kiran Vankamamidi, Group VP and CIO, Driscoll's

Kiran Vankamamidi, Group VP and CIO at Driscoll's, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will discuss hybrid work culture, touchless tech and more. This episode is sponsored by Cisco. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com.
