2021 CIO50 Australia awards: Nominations are now open

CIO Australia is proud to launch the 2021 edition of the CIO50 Australia awards, recognising the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation and influencing rapid change across their organisations. The CIO50 Australia awards are aligned to IDG’s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise.

In 2021, the CIO50 Australia awards will be judged on two core pillars:

Under the business innovation pillar, the nomination will describe the technology innovations introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business operates.

Under the influence pillar, the nomination will describe the ways the technology leader influences and inspires people across their organisation, including other C-level executives, board members, and execs across other divisions.

[ Nominate yourself or someone else for the CIO50 Australia awards today! ]

The role of technology leaders—whether CIO, CTO, CSO, or CDO—continues to change at pace, driven by the emergence of new technologies and business models. CIO50 Australia will capture this change through highlighting the innovative work of individuals and organisations across the region.

Whether a small project or large company-wide initiative, entrants are encouraged to document the positive impact of technology and the business benefits of disruptive thinking. Use the CIO50 Australia submission form to enter at no charge. To understand better the characteristics of winning organizations, read the previous CIO50 Australia winner profiles.

CIO50 Australia awards entry criteria

The 2021 CIO50 Australia awards are open to chief information officers and other senior technology and digital decision-makers within organisations. These people typically have overall responsibility and control of their organisation’s technology and digital strategies. This C-level executive will provide innovation, leadership and resiliency within their organisation, while also demonstrating their influence across the wider business. Entrants from previous CIO50 Australia winners and new entrants are welcome and encouraged.

Specifically, the 2021 CIO50 Australia questionnaire seeks to determine:

The technology innovations that have changed how your organisation operates.

Why the innovations are unique in the marketplace.

How you influence and inspire other people across your organisation.

Nominations are now open and run until Friday, 20 August 2021. Submissions are free to enter and can be self-nominated or nominated on behalf of someone else, with all entries set to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO50 Australia judging panel, which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.

Submissions will also form the basis of written profiles of all 50 technology leaders. The more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving innovation, and influencing their teams. Learn more about what CIO Australia seeks in CIO50 nominations in our podcast.

The word count for responses to questions under each of the two pillars—business innovation and influence—should be no more than 800 words per section (1,600 words in total for both pillars).

The 2021 CIO50 Australia winners will be unveiled during a celebration ceremony in November.