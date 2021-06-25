The CIO Show: How IT's response to COVID changed education forever

The education sector has been amongst the hardest hit by the pandemic, with lessons, lectures and whole degrees disrupted, put on hold or abandoned. Meanwhile, travel restrictions have made a huge dent in university coffers by blocking the usual flow of overseas students to Australia.

But many universities have stepped up to the challenge, deploying video conferencing, mobile and cloud-based solutions, as well as more sophisticated AI and other data analysis tools in quick time to keep students engaged and connected with their institutions and instructors.

IDC A/NZ research director, Louise Francis expands on some of the more startling predictions from the research group’s global and A/NZ focussed research into digital trends within education, including that by 2024, 40 percent of education will be delivered by personalised and adaptive AI systems. And 3D printing is already having a big impact across multiple disciplines.

It’s also predicted that 5G will be a powerful agent for change in the education sector, enabling far greater collaboration and engagement, while helping to shrink the digital divide.

Another IDC prediction is that students should also expect emerging digital technologies to play a greater role in supporting and managing exams – or proctoring – heralding a rather bleak future for those inclined to cheat, as well as making things like plagiarism a lot harder.

Fiona Rankin, chief information officer at Wollongong University talks through her experiences leading an organisation-wide digital transformation project starting in late 2018 and how she’s helped manage a raft of change management challenges, almost all of which have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic.

Australian Catholic University's chief information officer, Niranjan Prabhu shares how he and his teams have applied digital technologies across the entire organisation, helping to improve things like student and teacher sentiment analysis using AI and ML, and also improving operations across the university.

Of course, the fact ransomware and other cyber attacks against tertiary institutions have surged during COVID is a major cause for concern and a harsh reality CIOs and CSIOs within the sector need to address from the core and all the way to the fast expanding perimeter.