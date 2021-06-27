Feature

The 5 most in-demand IT jobs in Southeast Asia in 2021

As the region emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses’ technology needs are shifting—as are the IT skills needed.

Southeast Asia Correspondent, CIO |

Talent compass pointing to the most highly skilled jobs hiring
Thinkstock

In the last few years, the most sought-after technology roles in Southeast Asia have been cybersecurity analysts, technology risk managers, data scientists, project managers, and software developers.

While most of these roles are still in demand, according to a LinkedIn report, there are now permanent changes to the jobs landscape in the region due to the disruption caused by COVID-19. The uptick in the adoption of digital services, and the growing focus on health tech and education tech has affected which IT jobs are in demand.

Where the IT jobs demand is shifting

As a result, the LinkedIn report highlights three tech job areas (as opposed to roles) that are in high demand: data analysis, software and technology, and cybersecurity.

According to Robert Half’s Salary Guide 2021 for APAC, the top three in-demand permanent roles are devops engineer, cybersecurity consultant, and infrastructure engineer (cloud and network). In Robert Half’s guide. the data analyst job is in demand but more as a contract role.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

Learn how leading CIOs are reinventing IT. Download CIO's new Think Tank report today!
 