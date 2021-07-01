Leading a hybrid IT workforce: 10 steps to ease the transition

It’s a mistake for IT leaders to believe that managing a hybrid team is like managing the full work-from-home teams of 2020 or the on-shore/offshore teams of the previous decades. Today’s emerging hybrid environment is different, more complex, and fraught with organizational risk.

IT’s traditional organizational structure, culture, and processes for managing virtual resources around the block, around the country, and around the world, evolved over decades of organizational growth, technological enhancement, and business opportunities. The sudden and unexpected work-from-home environment caused by COVID-19 was driven by legal requirements, health concerns, and organizational preservation.

Today’s hybrid workplace is different. It’s not evolutionary. It’s not forced upon us by legal or health requirements. It’s being driven strictly and only by management decision. Even worse, everyone has their own opinion on how it should be done, including senior organizational leadership, IT management, and the IT employees themselves.

Because of all these factors, pivoting from work-from-home to a hybrid workplace is much more complex than simply bringing people back to the office; it’s a rapid change in organizational culture, processes, human resource policies, and other related areas.

As a result, you must properly prepare your IT supervisors, managers, and executives to lead in this newly created workplace by following these ten steps: